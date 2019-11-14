FOXTROT, salsa or American Smooth your way to raising money for a hospice that cares for people with life limiting illnesses.

Rowans Hospice has launched a brand new fundraising event for the Silver Jubilee Appeal, ‘Rowans Does Strictly’.

From today individuals, colleagues and couples are invited to apply to take part in this charity challenge inspired by Strictly Come Dancing.

Successful applicants will be given 14 weeks of free expert tuition with professional dancers in preparation for the Grand Final on May 2, 2020, at the Pyramids Centre, Southsea, where they will get to perform in front of an audience with a live band and celebrity judges.

Debbie Pick, Fundraising and Events Officer said: ‘We are so looking forward to putting on this event. It will be a fantastic opportunity for fans of strictly to learn to dance, whilst raising money for your local Hospice.

‘So, whether you’re a complete novice dancer or hoping to dust off your dancing shoes, we would love to hear from you.

‘Don’t worry if you haven’t got a willing partner, as those who apply as individuals will be paired up by our professional dance teachers.

‘Our only requirements are that applicants must be 16 years or older, be able to commit to weekly training on a Tuesday evening from January and raise our suggested minimum sponsorship of £500.’

The money raised will go towards the Silver Jubilee Appeal which is aiming to raise £7.5m to renovate its facilities in Waterlooville.

The 25th anniversary appeal has so far raised upwards of £500,000 and the first phase of the refurbishment began in July to modernise the in-patient ward.

Applications for Rowans Does Strictly close at 10pm on December 31. Those who are selected to audition will be notified and invited to attend an evening audition in the New Year.

Apply today at rowanshospice.co.uk/strictly or email fundraising@rowanshospice.co.uk