Rowans Hospice to host conference to deal with emotion of caring for people with terminal illnesses

IN A bid to help people deal with the emotions that come with caring for people with terminal illnesses, a hospice has organised a conference.

As part of celebrating 25 years of care, Rowans Hospice is inviting people to their Growth and Resilience in loss, death and bereavement conference.

Dr Paul Beadon, Rowans specialist palliative care psychology & bereavement service, said: ‘’Within our industry staff, carers, friends and families can all feel the pressures and emotions that come with working in palliative care.

‘This conference is all about learning to build up their resilience and listen to keynote speakers about their own experiences dealing with what they face every day.’

Dr Gemima Fitzgerald and Ted Bowman are both speakers at the event that will also feature a play by Brian Daniels, Both Sides Now, which follows the story of a woman, Jenny, who, having already experienced many hurts and losses in her life, loses her best friend, Simon, to cancer.

The play charts Jenny’s journey as she strives to learn how to live with her grief, draw resilience from her pain, and integrate this learning into her self and her future.

Brian said: ‘To write the play I drew on some of my own experiences of grief – losing my closest friend to terminal cancer less than 3 years ago – he would never accept that he was dying hence many things between us were left unspoken. I hope the play creates some of the conversations we might have had.’

The charity is trying to raise £7.5m to transform its facility in Waterlooville and modernise its services in order to care for patients in the next 25 years.

The conference will take place on Tuesday, October 15 at Park Place in Wickham. There are a range of ticket package options from £100 all of which include refreshments and a buffet lunch.

Added extras include a morning yoga session, breakfast and supper with an after dinner talk and discussion by Mr Bowman.

To book a place call the Rowans Hospice education team on 02392 250001, email education@rowanshospice.co.uk for a booking form or download a booking form from rowanshospice.co.uk/conference