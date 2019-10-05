Sight-loss charity calls for volunteers to run Portsmouth support group

Have your say

A GROUP supporting people with sight loss is hunting for volunteers to help run meetings.

The Portsmouth Macular Society Support Group, which stages monthly meetings at the Portsmouth Deaf Centre, in Arundel Street, Landport, has issued the plea.

Tom McInulty, Macular Society regional manager, said: ‘The Portsmouth Macular Society Support Group provides a real lifeline for people living locally with sight loss.

‘The peer support offered by the groups is absolutely vital – it’s incredibly reassuring for people to know that there are others who truly understand their situation.

‘With around 300 people in the UK being diagnosed with macular disease every day, the existence of our support groups has never been more important.’

Training is provided. For details, call 01264 321 963 or 07814 064 332, or email tom.m@macularsociety.org

The groups meets on the last Friday of each month, 12-2pm.