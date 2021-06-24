Solent Mind file photo. Picture: Solent Mind

Solent Mind has launched its services Anchoring Minds to provide community support to families of serving personnel.

The support line, which launched on Tuesday, will cater to those affected in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport and the Isle of Wight.

The naval help service partners with the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity, while Solent NHS Trust provides mental health support.

It will help families who face different challenges to those in civilian life, including frequent moving and loneliness.

Andy Spencer, armed forces lead manager at Solent NHS, said the trust is ‘delighted’ to support the service.

He said: ‘Our own survey of naval families and focus groups showed us that an independent agency was their preferred option.

‘Anchoring Minds will provide a contact for anyone who is a member of a naval family in the area.

‘They can confidentially and gain support from other organisations; it may be that they will be referred on to access wellbeing classes or talking therapies.

‘The Solent NHS Trust runs a wider programme for royal naval families in the area funded by the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity.

‘As part of our commitment to our partners in the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Military Mental Health Alliance, we support Anchoring Minds to deliver this unique service.’

A survey run this year by Solent NHS Trust spoke to 86 people affected by loved ones serving in the armed forces.

Findings show 74 per cent of people have reportedly experienced poor mental health or wellbeing.

A further 70 per cent of people stated deployment to be one of their most significant challenges.

The study also found that 63 per cent of respondents said they suffered from loneliness due to being part of a serving family.

Anchoring Mind’s support service can be accessed via solentmind.org.uk

