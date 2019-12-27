A WOMAN has been arrested after reports of damage and assault in the emergency department of the city’s hospital on Boxing Day.

Officers were called to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham last night and arrested a 42-year-old woman from Southsea.

A police spokesman said: ‘We were called just after 8.20pm following reports of a woman damaging a computer screen and a printer.

‘Officers arrested a 42-year-old woman from Southsea on suspicion of assault, criminal damage and a public order offence. She remains in custody at this time.’

Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust chief executive Mark Cubbon tweeted: ‘Everyone at is here to help, provide care for, and support our patients and their loved ones.

‘What we’re not here for, is to tolerate violence towards any member of our teams. It’s totally unacceptable and we will take action to ensure it doesn’t happen again.’

Earlier this year the Trust launched its Respect and Protect campaign aimed at reducing violence and aggression - warning that in extreme cases patients could be removed from the site.

Specialist registrar Dr David Connor was punched in the face while treating a patient in A&E.

Senior sister Sue Morris, who works in Neuro Rehabilitation, was left with a cut lip and bruising when someone she was caring for became violent and aggressive and emergency department registrar Jennifer Joiner faced verbal abuse from a young male patient.

Staff can now report incidents on an internal programme which is then reviewed by the security management team can review it and further action can be taken.