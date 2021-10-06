Stroke patient from Gosport who almost lost her life thanks 'amazing' QA Hospital staff

39-year-old Kim Hills underwent the transplant in the summer but suffered a stroke after the operation.

Kim’s mum Sally said: ‘The transplant went well but she has cystic fibrosis and can be unwell easily. She had to have a double lung transplant in 2019.

‘She was in recovery and had a stroke and had to go to the intensive care unit. She was in there for two to three weeks and they were preparing us for the worst.

‘They told us to be on the end of a phone just in case. It was really horrible.’

Staff on ICU cared for Kim and she was able to move in the stroke ward on F4.

After six weeks of rehabilitation, Kim has been able to go home to her husband Stephen and their dog.

Kim said: ‘The staff here have been absolutely amazing. The kidney transplant staff were amazing.

‘The kidney was from my dad and they were so supportive of our whole family.

‘On the stroke ward I have felt so cared for and I can’t say thank you enough.’

The staff decorated Kim’s ward on her leaving day and bought her a bottle of non-alcoholic Prosecco to celebrate.

Sally added: ‘The staff here are absolutely amazing and we have really felt like part of the family. Kim’s husband Stephen has been here a lot and they have been so supportive to him.’

Senior sister Alison Hoskin said: ‘We are so proud of Kim and how far she has come because at first things didn’t look good but she came through it all and became part of the ward family. It is fantastic to see her walking out the door.

‘We are also so proud of our team who care for each and every patient with the same high quality care and commitment.’

Signs someone may be having a stroke include if one side of their face has dropped or if they are unable to smile, if they cannot lift both arms or if their speech is slurred or garbled.

If you notice any of these signs it is advised to dial 999 immediately.

