Stubbington stables on lockdown after horse herpes breaks out

A STABLES is in lockdown after cases of horse herpes have broken out.

Crofton Manor Equestrian Centre in Stubbington has cancelled all shows and hire bookings after cases of EHV-1 (Equine Herpes Virus) were diagnosed.

A statement on the centre’s social media read: ‘It is with regret, that we have to inform you that we have positive cases of EHV-1 (Equine Herpes Virus) here at Crofton Manor.

‘The veterinary advice we have been given is that, if you have attended Crofton Manor recently, to contact your own vet to seek advice reference testing. We are on complete lockdown and all shows and hire bookings are cancelled until further notice. All entries/bookings made for January will be refunded over the next few days.

‘Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. We will update you with any further information when we have it.’

According to the American Association of Equine Practitioners EHV-1 can cause respiratory disease, abortion and neonatal death in horses.

It is very contagious and can be spread through horse-to-horse contact in nasal mucus.

It can also be spread through contact with objects that are contaminated with the virus including human hands or clothing, equipment and tack, trailers used for transporting horses, grooming equipment and feed and water buckets.

Humans can not catch the equine herpes virus.