Team News to take on Great South Run in aid of Rowans Hospice

SIXTEEN members of The News have laced up their trainers and are limbering up to take part in this year’s Great South Run to raise money to help transform a hospice.

Team News is aiming to raise £2,500 for Rowans Hospice Siver Jubilee Appeal which is aiming to fundraise £7.5m to transform its facility in Waterlooville.

Gemma Carden, Rowans Corporate Engagement Lead, said: ‘It is great to see the team from The News taking on the challenge of running the ten mile Great South Run to raise money for Rowans Silver Jubilee Appeal.

‘To date we have been really encouraged by the number of companies, like The News, that have taken on the £2.5K Corporate Challenge for our refurbishment appeal over the last year and hope that this fantastic team of runners will inspire other corporates and individuals within our community to pledge to do one thing for the Silver Jubilee Appeal.’

The appeal has so far raised upwards of £500,000 and the first phase of the refurbishment began at the end of last month to modernise the in-patient ward.

Editor Mark Waldron said: ‘The Rowans Hospice do really amazing work in our community and have made a difference to the lives of our readers and their families.

‘We can’t wait to contribute to their appeal by taking part in the Great South Run and ensure they can continue their services for the next 25 years.’

The members of staff taking part are:

- Mark Waldron, Editor

- Simon Toft, Commercial Editor

- Millie Salkeld, Health reporter

- Fiona Callingham, Local Democracy Reporter

- Annie Lewis, Features writer

- Katie Breen, Advertising

- Byron Melton, Havant and Waterlooville reporter

- Tom Cotterill, Defence reporter

- Mo Hassan, Finance

- David George, Gosport reporter

- Matt Mohan-Hickson, Digital reporter

- Sarah Standing, Picture desk

- Elise Brewerton, Deputy head of Features

- Hope Mckellar, Business reporter

- Richard Lemmer, Fareham reporter

The News is the official media partner to the Rowans Hospice.

To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/the-news-portsmouth