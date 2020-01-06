These are top tips for treating norovirus at home according to NHS

Have your say

WINTER has well and truly begun, bringing with it colder weather and the risk of illness.

Cases of stomach bugs such as norovirus have spiked in the south east in recent months.

If you find yourself suffering from such illnesses, the NHS have released a series of tips for treating yourself at home.

The health service says that Diarrhoea and vomiting are common in adults, children and babies. They're often caused by a stomach bug and should stop in a few days.

The advice is the same if you have diarrhoea and vomiting together or separately.

Here are the NHS’s top tips for treating stomach bugs at home:

Do

- stay at home and get plenty of rest

- drink lots of fluids, such as water or squash – take small sips if you feel sick

- carry on breast or bottle feeding your baby – if they're being sick, try giving small feeds more often than usual

- give babies on formula or solid foods small sips of water between feeds

- eat when you feel able to – you don't need to eat or avoid any specific foods

- take paracetamol if you're in discomfort – check the leaflet before giving it to your child

Don’t

- do not have fruit juice or fizzy drinks – they can make diarrhoea worse

- do not make baby formula weaker – use it at its usual strength

- do not give children under 12 medicine to stop diarrhoea

- do not give aspirin to children under 16

How long do diarrhoea and vomiting last?

The NHS says that in adults and children:

- diarrhoea usually stops within 5 to 7 days

- vomiting usually stops in 1 or 2 days

However you are advised that you should stay off school or work until you have not been sick or had diarrhoea for at least 2 days.