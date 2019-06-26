Thousands raised at special silver auction in Southsea in aid of Rowans Hospice

THOUSANDS of pounds have been raised at an auction to help fund the multi-million pound renovation of a hospice.

As part of the Rowans Hospice Silver Jubilee Appeal, hundreds of people donated silver items including teasets, cutlery and jewellery which were auctioned off today and made £5,078.

The specialist auction of silver at Nesbits, Southsea, on behalf of Rowans Silver Jubilee Appeal. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (260619-30)

Rowans marketing director Theresa Bailey said: ‘It has been a fantastic day, the atmosphere was amazing thanks to Nesbits brilliant auctioneers, John and Dan plus the wonderful room full of people and those people on the internet, who bid on the incredible array of silver that has been generously donated by the local community, to help rebuild the hospice.

‘Every single penny will make a difference in helping us to raise the £7.5 million we need to complete our ambitious project to totally renovate Rowans.’

The funds raised will go towards the three-year renovation project, which includes the lightening and brightening of all patient bedrooms and en-suite facilities.

Interactive controls will be installed, along with quiet patio areas for families and friends, plus new seating areas and private spaces.

The dedicated patient entrance will be refurbished to improve first experiences at the hospice and the new route will include colour, light, images of nature on the walls and clouds on the ceiling.

Duffy Angela from Southsea was among those who went along to the auction held today at Nesbits Auction House on Clarendon Road.

She said: ‘I think it is really great that all the money will go to such a good charity. I am here to get some jewellery as I love a bit of sparkle.

‘Rowans Hospice is a wonderful charity and I always go into their charity shops and give what I can.’

Nesbits owner John Cameron, who ran today’s auction, said: ‘My business partner David has had a long association with Rowans and we were more than happy to help.

‘It is a fantastic service and one that we will all need at some point so it is great to support it.’

Theresa added: ‘Rowans is a local hospice, build by the community for the community over 25 years ago. The ongoing support of our community is our real strength.’

There are plans for another auction in October.

