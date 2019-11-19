Tributes after Southsea taxi driver loses fight against pancreatic cancer

TRIBUTES have been paid to a taxi driver who has lost his fight against pancreatic cancer and sepsis.

Mike Searle from Southsea died on Saturday at Queen Alexandra Hospital after he was diagnosed with cancer in August. He was admitted to the hospital in Cosham last week after a fall and was then also diagnosed with sepsis.

Funds were being raising by neighbour Pat Daniels and her daughter Carly Tresize for the 62-year-old Aqua driver’s funeral.

Pat said: ‘I told him I would not let him go through this alone and I have stuck by that.

‘I was by his side when he passed away peacefully and I wanted to thank the nursing staff at Queen Alexandra because they were just totally amazing.’

Pat lived in the same block as Mike for five years and had been helping care for him since the summer.

The 59-year-old shop worker said: ‘Mike and I just got on like a house on fire and we were such good friends. I met so many new people through Mike and I have had so many messages from people about him and it has been lovely. It puts your faith back in humanity.

‘The fundraising page is ticking over but we need to get more to make sure Mike has a good send-off. I know it is coming up to Christmas and people will be saving for presents and things but even just a £1 will count and all the pennies will mount up.’

Marcus Prosser worked with Mike for more than 16 years at Aqua Cars.

The 45-year-old said: ‘It is absolutely heartbreaking and 62 is just no age to go.

‘I remember when he told me that he wan’t feeling well but was nervous to go the doctors. When he got the news and came to tell me he just cried on my shoulder. It has all happened so quickly and it is awful.

‘He was a work colleague but he was also a great friend.’

Marcus has also been fundraising and is helping to organise a fundraising evening with raffle.

He added: ‘He was a lovely chap and one of our own so we really want to make sure he has a nice funeral.’

To donate visit gofundme.com/f/xadwgy-mikes-final-wishes