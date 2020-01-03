Have your say

TRIBUTES have been paid to a man in his 20s who died yesterday after falling from a bridge above a busy road.

Emergency services were called to the A3 London Road near the George Inn at Portsdown Hill just before 11am yesterday (January 2) after multiple calls were received about a man falling from the bridge above the road.

2/1/20''Incident on A3 next to The George Inn, Portsdown Hill Rd, Cosham, Portsmouth.''Pictured: Police presence in the area.''Picture: Habibur Rahman

Hampshire Police said yesterday the man was pronounced dead after being taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

Readers of The News have shared their condolences.

Rachelle Nefeteri – ‘RIP young man, fly free with the Angels. Thoughts are with his family and friends.’

READ MORE: Kinross care home in Portsmouth fined £1,200 after 'inadequate' rating

Maria Norman – ‘So sad was driving home that way earlier and police everywhere. rest in peace young man and thoughts are with your family at this devastating time.’

Kerry Mulvey – ‘Was so young and had such a long life to live.’

Deborah Hughes – ‘So sad I followed the emergency response vehicles up Portsdown Hill and was stopped and diverted off the A3.

‘I have been wondering all day what had happened, never good when the air ambulance arrives so quickly. Thoughts are with his family.’

Claire Michelle – ‘Heart goes out to this young man and his family and friends.’

Tina Potter – ‘So sad, my son is the same age and my heart goes out to his family RIP.’

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘We can confirm that a man in his 20s from Portsmouth was pronounced dead in hospital.

‘The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.’

READ MORE: Car crashes through metal fence outside Gosport sailing centre as driver suffers 'medical episode'

Initial reports from paramedics said he suffered life-threatening injuries. The road was shut until around 12.15pm.

Paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) also attended as well as police officers.

A spokesman for Scas said: ‘The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance was one of a number of resources, along with two ambulances and two ambulance officers in rapid response vehicles, that we sent to an incident on London Road, Portsmouth, following multiple 999 calls we received around 10.50am all reporting that a male in his 20s had fallen from a bridge onto London Road, Portsmouth.