Tributes paid to 'selfless and generous' GP who once gave a kidney to save a boy's life

A LOVED and respected doctor will be ‘greatly missed’ by patients and GPs alike, following his sad death last month.

Dr Roger Sutton, a former GP at Staunton Surgery in Havant, died on May 28 at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, after being diagnosed with a brain tumour two years ago.

Dr Roger Sutton had both his legs waxed in 2017, raising money for The Rowans Hospice and in preparation for the Fred Whitton cycling challenge in the Lake District. Picture: Sarah Standing (170582-6948)

Dr Sutton, 58, spent more than 28 years at the Havant surgery, treating thousands of patients in that time.

Practice manager Susie Myhill said: ‘He was supported throughout by his family, strong Christian faith, the love of friends and colleagues and the many patients who he cared for and supported over his long medical career.

‘He was the most selfless man I’ve ever met – he was always looking out for other people and had such a calm demeanour.

‘Roger also gave his time to a voluntary medical organisation in Africa and as a trustee for Rowans Hospice.’

But even when the doors to Staunton Surgery closed and the day was done, Dr Sutton didn’t stop giving.

Perhaps his most generous act was donating his kidney to a 12-year-old boy – someone who he had never even met.

His was an altruistic donation, meaning he gave it to be used when required.

In 2013, Dr Sutton met the boy who received his kidney, Tom Higgs from Ruislip, London.

Tom’s mum, Vicky Carter, said at the time: ‘Our lives have changed so much – it’s hard to believe.

‘When we heard about the match, we were told that the organ was from a living donor who had decided to donate a kidney to a stranger – we were really surprised that someone would be so selfless.’

Ruth White, chief executive of Rowans Hospice where Dr Sutton was a trustee, said: ‘We are very saddened to lose a close work colleague, amazing trustee and a good friend.

‘Dr Roger Sutton’s advice, enthusiasm and passion for delivering outstanding care to people with life limiting illness has been integral to the continuing development of Rowans.

‘He was unselfish with his time, sharing his expertise and experience from the perspective of a local GP. We will be forever grateful.

‘At the moment our thoughts are with Debbie and his wider family.’