The cases of the rare viral infection were confirmed in north Wales, according to the BBC.

Both patients were admitted to hospital in England, one has since been released.

Public Health Wales said that the monkeypox was acquired overseas and the cases were identified in two people from the same household.

Two cases of Monkeypox have been confirmed in the UK. Photo Courtesy of CDC/Getty Images

Richard Firth, PHW's consultant in health protection, said: ‘Confirmed cases of monkeypox are a rare event in the UK, and the risk to the general public is very low.

‘We have worked with multi-agency colleagues, following tried and tested protocols and procedures, and identified all close contacts. Actions have been put in place to minimise the likelihood of further infection.’

According to the NHS’s website, monkeypox is ‘a mild illness that will get better on its own without treatment’ however ‘some people can develop more serious symptoms’.

The symptoms include:

- high temperature

- headache

- muscle aches

- backache

- swollen glands

- chills

- exhaustion

The NHS website says: ‘A rash usually begins 1 to 5 days after the first symptoms appear. The spots often start on the face before spreading to other parts of the body.

‘During the illness the rash changes from raised red bumps, to spots filled with fluid. The spots eventually form scabs which later fall off.’

