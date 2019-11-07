Upset as Portsmouth cancer centre set to close next month

PATIENTS and staff have expressed their sadness after a cancer centre confirmed it would be closing next month.

The Wessex Cosham Cancer Support Centre will shut its door before the New Year after bosses decided to change the way it runs its services due to the increase of people living with cancer.

Colette Cowan, head of service delivery at Wessex Cancer Trust said: ‘In 2014, just over 98,600 people in Wessex were living with cancer. By 2030, it is estimated that there will be around 164,700. This means we need to evolve the way we look after people during and beyond treatment, and keep them healthy after cancer.

‘We understand that at this stage taking the decision to close our Cosham Support Centre may feel unsettling to those who rely on it for support.’

The trust told The News that more details of how the services will change will be released in the New Year. The charity shop that shares its home with the centre will close later in 2020.

Linda Griffin from Gosport has been fundraising for the trust for 36 years after her son Richard died of cancer at just 23 months old and Linda attended a help group.

The 76-year-old fitness instructor said: ‘It is a shame as we need as much support for those with cancer as we can.

‘People from the trust were very supportive to me and everyone knows someone who has cancer so everyone is effected by it. Every charity is struggling but we need them and we need a presence on the high street.

‘I think people are still misinformed about cancer so we need to get the information out there and support people when they need it.’

Anyone wishing to access support will be able to use the trust’s other support centres in Hampshire, Dorset and on the Isle of Wight.

Other local support includes Wessex Cancer Trust counsellor based in the Macmillan Centre at the Queen Alexandra Hospital and a Cosham-based support group that meets for singing and peer support.

For more information visit wessexcancer.org.uk/