Waterlooville surgery site to close next month - and this is what it means for patients

A WATERLOOVILLE surgery site is due to close next month.

Queenswood Surgery patients will now have to travel up the road to the Cowplain Family Practice site to access GPs and nurses after it officially closes on Thursday August 1.

Dr Sue Stanley, a partner at the practice, said: ‘All our patients will now have access to full GP services from the same site in a purpose-built building.

‘We appreciate that many patients and staff are attached to Queenswood, but as a converted house it was increasingly difficult to adapt the building to meet the needs of patients in the 21 st century.’

The purpose-built Cowplain site provides level access benefitting disabled patients, those

with mobility problems and patients with pushchairs.

Dr Michael Johns, senior partner, added: ‘We would like to reassure patients that all the Queenswood staff, including GPs and nurses, will be moving to the Cowplain site, so they will be able to see their usual doctors and clinical staff as well as seeing familiar faces on reception.

‘The merger has been very successful in allowing us to become a more resilient team with greater flexibility to cope with the increasing demands on NHS primary care services.’

Oaks Healthcare are holding an open day for Queenswood patients to visit the Cowplain site on Saturday July 27 from 10am until 12pm.

Staff and members of the Patient Participation Group will be on hand to answer any questions.

