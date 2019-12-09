A WOMAN who had a ‘risky’ operation on a major artery when she was 92 has thanked surgeons for saving her life as she now celebrates her 100th birthday.

Yvonne Speet, from Waterlooville, has heaped praise on workers at Queen Alexandra Hospital as she marks the milestone with her family.

Yvonne Speet as she celebrated her 100th birthday at Wellington Vale Care Home in Denmead on Friday, November 6. Picture: Queen Alexandra Hospital

It comes after she was diagnosed with an abnormally large aortic aneurysm – a condition that can result in death if it goes untreated.

QA consultant vascular surgeon, Mark Pemberton and consultant anaesthetist, John Burden, took the risk of fitting her with a stent in July, 2011.

For them it was all in day’s work, but Yvonne and her daughter, Scilla, say their actions afforded the centenarian a future free of worry.

‘We were devastated to learn that the surgery was very risky but we couldn’t sit back and do nothing,' said Scilla.

‘We thank Mark Pemberton and John Burden, who were willing to use all of their years of knowledge and experience to save my mother’s life.’

The surgery took just 45 minutes but felt like a lifetime as Scilla waited on an update from the operating table.

Eight years later, on Friday, she marked her mother’s 100th birthday with cake and party food at Wellington Vale Care Home in Denmead.

Scilla said: ‘It was a really scary time because I didn’t know if my mother would live – but I knew she was in safe hands.

‘I remember Mr Pemberton coming out of theatre giving me a high five and Mr Burden personally wheeling my mother back to the ward himself.’

She added: ‘My mother wouldn’t have reached this age without their intervention – they have given her another nine amazing years of life.’

Yvonne played down the celebrations, but was elated to be able to celebrate the milestone with her family and friends.

She said: ‘I didn’t want any fuss but I am so pleased everyone has come to celebrate with me today. I want to especially thank Mr Pemberton and Mr Burden.’

Yvonne was even met by a message from one of the men who helped ensure her future.

Mr Pemberton said: ‘Myself and the team would like to wish Yvonne a very happy birthday and congratulations on reaching this milestone.

‘It is fantastic to see Yvonne celebrate her 100th year today with her loved ones.’

