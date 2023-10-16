Figures from the Trussell Trust show 16,730 food parcels were handed out in Portsmouth in the year to March 2023

That record number equates to an average of one food parcel every eight seconds (11,500 a day) and 7,000 people seeking support each day.

Between December and February last year, these food banks supported more than 220,000 children with emergency food, and 225,000 people who needed to use a food bank for the first time but it is anticipated these numbers will be even higher this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Figures from the Trussell Trust show 16,730 food parcels were handed out in Portsmouth in the year to March 2023 in the area's three distribution centres – more than double the 9,684 in 2021-22.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was the highest number of parcels provided in the area since at least 2017-18.

Last year 5,627 of these parcels – 34% – were given to children, up from 2,779 (29%) in 2021/22.

Food banks are calling on people in their local communities to donate, if they can, to ensure that they can continue to support everyone who needs their help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While donations levels have remained stable compared to last year, the continued increase in need is leading to the vast majority of food banks having to purchase stock to make up for this shortfall.

A recent survey of 282 food banks indicated that, in the last three months, 93% had to purchase food, at a time when prices are higher than ever, in order to keep up with the rising levels of need.

These pressures have also led to one in three (32%) food banks reporting that they are concerned about being able to continue running at their current level in the coming months.

Food banks in the Trussell Trust network are committed to doing all they can to help people in these challenging times but are having to adapt their operations to meet this challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natasha Copus, Project Manager at a Trussell food bank, said: “Our foodbank distribution centres have seen unprecedented need.

"We are committed to being there for the most vulnerable in our society and to providing three days of food.

“We have had to buy around half of the food we give out already this year and that is not even with the added pressure of heating and energy that people will face this winter.

"It is with trepidation that we face the next six months of being there for people. We ask our community for their financial support, food, and prayers this winter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Revie, Chief Executive of the Trussell Trust, said: “We don’t want to spend every winter saying things at food banks are getting worse, but they are.

"Food banks are not the answer in the long term, but while we continue to fight for the change that could mean they can be closed for good your local food bank urgently needs your support.

“They need donations of food for emergency parcels, and money to fund costs such as the purchasing of food to meet the shortfall in donations they are currently experiencing.

“One in seven people in the UK face hunger because they don’t have enough money to live on. That’s not the kind of society we want to live in, and we won’t stand by and let this continue. Every year we are seeing more and more people needing food banks, and that is just not right.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Together, we have roots into hundreds of communities, and while someone facing hunger can’t change the structural issues driving the need for food banks on their own, thousands of us coming together can. We must end hunger across the UK so that no one needs a food bank to survive.”