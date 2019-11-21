We Can Do It awards 2019: Service with a Smile - Richard Pavey

SERVING the community is something we should all strive to do.

But some not only do their bit for their neighbours or their town, but help people right across the country.

Richard Pavey. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

It is this dedication to helping others – all without complaint – that led to Richard Pavey from Southsea being named the winner of Service with a Smile at The News’ We Can Do It awards on Monday.

Richard, 65, has donated more than 100 pints of blood to the NHS, which have been sent all over the country to help those who urgently need it after an accident.

Receiving the award at the Kings Theatre in Albert Road, Southsea, he wants to encourage other people to also give blood.

‘I’ve donated 104 pints to date,’ said Richard.

Pictured is: (left) Jack Edwards, creative director and (right) Paul Woolf, CEO of the Kings Theatre with Jane Tume from Colas and winner of the Service with a Smile award winner Richard Pavey. Picture: Sarah Standing (181119-1168)

‘It’s gone all over the UK, from Manchester to Jersey, which really puts a smile on my face – it’s nice to know that I’ve been able to do something that helps other people.

‘I give blood becuase I think about the situation I would be in if I had an accident myself; I would need someone else’s blood, so want to do what other people have done for me.’

Richard, who also volunteers at the Red Cross Centre in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, was delighted to win the award.

He said: ‘The award is absolutely lovely, I’m so happy to have won it.

‘It’s incredible when you think about the other candidates, there were so many amazing people at the awards.

‘I was really quite shocked when they called my name out.’

The Portsmouth resident hopes that other people will join him in giving blood, saying that ‘if even just one’ person feels inspired to donate to the NHS, that would make him happy.

‘It’s all I could ask for,’ he said.

‘To know that other people have heard my story and donated blood because of that would put a huge smile on my face.

‘The more people who are out there donating blood, the better.’