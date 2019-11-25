White Ribbon Day: Havant charity to lead events on domestic abuse awareness

OVER the next 16 days a charity will lead a number of events to improve awareness of domestic abuse and gender-based violence

Each year on November 25 is White Ribbon Day and men are invited to pledge never to commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women.

Stop Domestic Abuse in Havant, which manages 13 refuges across Hampshire for women and their children forced to flee their homes, has planned events until December 10 to create conversation and secure pledges.

Planned events include upskilling hospital staff about domestic abuse and the aims of White Ribbon Day, a special session with a women’s empowerment group in Portsmouth and themed therapeutic craft activities with women and children living in refuges to support healing.

Claire Lambon, CEO of Stop Domestic Abuse said: ‘White Ribbon Day is a highlight of our calendar. It is an opportunity to join together with local, national and international organisations around a common cause of ending gender-based violence.

‘At this time of year, we are especially keen to engage the community in conversations about domestic abuse and how they can get involved in ending it.

‘We encourage all men (and women) reading to make the White Ribbon Day promise to never commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women. Together, we can create a world without domestic abuse.’

White Ribbon Day was started in 1991 by a group of men in Canada that believed that the way to prevent violence against women was to encourage men to become ambassadors against gender-based violence.

The movement, which is active in more than 60 countries, promotes gender equity, healthy relationships and a compassionate view of masculinity.

Stop Domestic Abuse has also launched an online campaign using the hashtag #asaferhampshireforall and will highlight a different theme linked to the goal of ending gender-based violence.

To sign the pledge visit whiteribbon.org.uk

Stop Domestic Abuse provides outreach and resettlement services, Independent Domestic Violence Advisor Services and specialist programmes for young people and children.

As well as working with victims and perpetrators, the charity helps the police and many other organisations.

If you are affected by domestic abuse, please contact Stop Domestic Abuse on the advice line number: 0330 016 5112.

If you are in Portsmouth, call 023 9206 5494.