Work begins on £8.5m care home in Sarisbury Green that will create 84 new jobs

A MULTIMILLION-POUND project to build a new care home in Sarisbury Green is officially under way.

The £8.5m development in Barnes Lane, Sarisbury Green, will provide residential care to 75 elderly people, creating 84 jobs in the process.

Care UK, alongside development and construction partners Brymor and Aecom, have now started work on-site after receiving planning permission in December 2018.

The building, scheduled for completion in spring 2021, will include a cinema, cafe and hair salon, as well as a sensory garden for residents to enjoy.

Claire Ellam, development project manager for Care UK, said: ‘We are delighted that work has begun on the new care home in Sarisbury Green, not least because this impressive development reflects our commitment to improving the provision of residential care in the town.

‘At Care UK, we take great pride in the build quality, layout and design of each individual home, as these factors can greatly impact the everyday experiences of those living in a care environment.

‘Our new care home will live up to these standards, and will provide a quality home for older people from Sarisbury Green and beyond.’

Inside the care home, residents will live in a series of individual suites, connected by a lounge and dining area to form communities and combat loneliness.

Steve Perkins, contracts manager at Brymor, added: ‘Construction of this new care home has got off to a great start, and we are on schedule to complete the scheme in spring 2021.

‘This is another high quality development conceived by Brymor, and we are proud to also be progressing with construction of this much needed new care home for the Sarisbury Green community.’

