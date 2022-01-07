Patients were asked to ‘use alternative services’ where possible and only arrive at the Cosham site’s emergency department in life-threatening cases after the major incident before 6am on January 7.

All outpatients and elective procedures, excluding dialysis, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and maternity appointments, were cancelled as a result.

The News understands that three wards are currently without water.

A leak at Queen Alexandra hospital in Cosham today

Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust chief executive Penny Emerit said: ‘We are continuing to run a major incident from the Queen Alexandra Hospital site following a significant water leak early this morning.

‘Work has been ongoing to identify the source of the leak and we are now testing the water supply to ensure that the water supply is resilient across the site. Our priority is to ensure that we can safely care for our patients currently with us and reduce the number of people onsite.

‘We have taken the decision to cancel all of today’s remaining outpatients and elective procedures. However, maternity appointments will go ahead and some outpatients clinics are contacting patients directly if their appointment can go ahead. We are also running lifesaving surgery, renal dialysis, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Our emergency department remains open for the most serious life-threatening emergencies, but please use alternative services where possible.

Major incident declared at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth after significant water leak on Friday 7 January 2022 Pictured: North entrance with a few people outside

‘I would like to take this opportunity to thank colleagues across the trust who have responded brilliantly to this situation. I’d also like to thank partners from across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight and the region and our local community for their ongoing support and assistance.’

As reported firefighters were called to the hospital in the early hours of the morning following reports of the leak.

A spokesman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue said: ‘Cosham firefighters were called at 5.46am this morning to assist with a major incident at QA Hospital.

‘Crews used a pump to remove water and worked alongside onsite staff to prevent further flooding before leaving the scene at 7.45am.

‘Officers continue to liaise with partners to ascertain how HIWFRS can assist.’

