In this small selection you will see a truly extraordinary number of people at her launch at the Cammell Laird shipyard in Birkenhead, one of the last images of her in 1941 before being sunk by German submarine U-18 and some very happy survivors returning home after the sinking.
There are also some interesting aircraft that flew from her decks during her short operational naval life.
Crowds watch as the 22,000 ton aircraft carrier HMS Ark Royal (91) is launched at the Cammell Laird shipyard in Birkenhead, 13th April 1937. The ship was later sunk off Gibraltar by the German submarine U-81 in November 1941. (Photo by Hudson opical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
A Royal Navy Fleet Air Arm Blackburn B24 Skua MkII carrier-based low-wing, two-seater, single-radial engine dive bomber/fighter aircraft of No.803 Naval Air Squadron comes into land on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier HMS Ark Royal on 16th November 1939. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images).
16th April 1939: Chief petty officer cook Raw King holding a silver loaf award, aboard the new aircraft carrier 'Ark Royal'. He has won the Challenge Silver Loaf making him the fleet's champion baker. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)
The Ark Royal, with planes flying around her deck during her patrol. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
