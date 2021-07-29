11 corner shops from the past in and around Portsmouth

Some of the included are great images of old stores Harts bakery on the corner of Lake Road and Turk Street, Pink & Sons the grocers on the corner of London Road and Croft Road, North End, Scotts Bakery on the corner of Haslemere Road and Devonshire Avenue, Portsdown Cycles & Radio premises on the corner of London Road and Lansdowne Avenue, Widley and Tracys furniture store on Commercial Road and Thomas Street corner.