The former Portsdown Cycles & Radio premises on the corner of London Road and Lansdowne Avenue, Widley. Picture: Barry Cox collection

11 corner shops from the past in and around Portsmouth

You will see an interesting collection of shops from mainly Portsmouth, but a few from further afield.

By Deborah Croker
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 11:56 am

Some of the included are great images of old stores Harts bakery on the corner of Lake Road and Turk Street, Pink & Sons the grocers on the corner of London Road and Croft Road, North End, Scotts Bakery on the corner of Haslemere Road and Devonshire Avenue, Portsdown Cycles & Radio premises on the corner of London Road and Lansdowne Avenue, Widley and Tracys furniture store on Commercial Road and Thomas Street corner.

Tracys furniture store on Commercial Road and Thomas Street corner, March 1964

Pink & Sons the grocers on the corner of London Road and Croft Road, North End.

Confectioner D.K. Imray on the corner of Kimbolton Road and Hayling Avenue in the 1960's.

The shop on the corner of Meon Road 1910. Picture: Mick Cooper collection

