11 of Portsmouth’s most historic buildings which are no longer standing

3 . Now demolished (buildings on the left)

The Point Old Portsmouth. All the buildings to the left have now been demolished. The Brickwoods pub The Union is now The Spice Island Inn. The notice to the left states: Southern Railway. Motor car Ferry Service - Portsmouth to Fishbourne. There's the sign for White & Co Removers and Storers and The Union the Brickwoods pub to the right, with people on the slip way about to board the ferry. Photo: The News archive