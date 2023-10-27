News you can trust since 1877
11 of Portsmouth’s most historic buildings which are no longer standing

Some of Portsmouth’s most amazing structures are sadly no longer with us for different reasons.
By Steve Deeks
Published 21st Dec 2020, 18:19 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 11:39 BST

Perhaps you have some memories of them? Did you work in them or were you part of the crew who had the job of demolishing them?

Some of the images included in the gallery are The John Barleycorn pub, the scene of a murder, Portsmouth Power Station, Portsdown Park and the Tricorn.

MORE RETRO PHOTOS: Old Portsmouth in the 1800s | Memories of Hilsea | Lost Commercial Road shops

You can share your memories of these historic buildings on our new Portsmouth Retro group on Facebook.

You can share your memories of these historic buildings on our new Portsmouth Retro group on Facebook.

The now demolished Teacher Training College, Milton pre-1936. Photo: Mick Cooper collection.

1. Now demolished

The now demolished Teacher Training College, Milton pre-1936. Photo: Mick Cooper collection. Photo: The News archive

The Crystal Palace at Fratton Bridge Sent in by Bill Dodd of Portchester and firstly we see many Pompey fans' favourite drinking house, the Crystal Palace Hotel south of Fratton Bridge. This wonderful pub was once run by former Pompey player Jock Anderson who scored a goal in the 1939 F.A. Cup Final. The cyclist has just passed over Fratton Bridge and is heading south down Fawcett Road. The pub was another superb building demolished for road 'improvements'.

2. Now demolished

The Crystal Palace at Fratton Bridge Sent in by Bill Dodd of Portchester and firstly we see many Pompey fans' favourite drinking house, the Crystal Palace Hotel south of Fratton Bridge. This wonderful pub was once run by former Pompey player Jock Anderson who scored a goal in the 1939 F.A. Cup Final. The cyclist has just passed over Fratton Bridge and is heading south down Fawcett Road. The pub was another superb building demolished for road 'improvements'. Photo: The News archive

The Point Old Portsmouth. All the buildings to the left have now been demolished. The Brickwoods pub The Union is now The Spice Island Inn. The notice to the left states: Southern Railway. Motor car Ferry Service - Portsmouth to Fishbourne. There's the sign for White & Co Removers and Storers and The Union the Brickwoods pub to the right, with people on the slip way about to board the ferry.

3. Now demolished (buildings on the left)

The Point Old Portsmouth. All the buildings to the left have now been demolished. The Brickwoods pub The Union is now The Spice Island Inn. The notice to the left states: Southern Railway. Motor car Ferry Service - Portsmouth to Fishbourne. There's the sign for White & Co Removers and Storers and The Union the Brickwoods pub to the right, with people on the slip way about to board the ferry. Photo: The News archive

HMS Vernon before being transformed into Gunwharf Quays. An aerial view of HMS Vernon, Portsmouth on October 5, 1981. The News PP4255

4. Now demolished

HMS Vernon before being transformed into Gunwharf Quays. An aerial view of HMS Vernon, Portsmouth on October 5, 1981. The News PP4255 Photo: The News archive

