11 things locals may not have known existed in and around Portsmouth

3 . The Lancastria in happier times

The Lancastria was sunken by the Nazis during the Second World War. The tragedy happened two weeks after the Dunkirk evacuation. Thousands of British Army and Royal Air Force men had remained in Brittany until the day France surrendered to advancing German forces. The Cunard liner Lancastria, turned wartime troopship, was with Royal Navy and other vessels sent to St Nazaire to evacuate servicemen. John Peters and his 98 Squadron boarded the liner. It was ready to sail home when Nazi aircraft bombed it. The next day Churchill imposed a D-Notice, to secure 100 years of secrecy. British newspapers and BBC were banned from reporting it. Survivors and rescuers were sworn to silence. Despite all this, the secret was blown wide open in an unexpected way. With the servicemen fleeing France were Belgian and French civilians, and an American journalist. He arrived safely in England and a few weeks later crossed the Atlantic. His report appeared in the New York Sun on July 25. It was wired to British newspapers. Fleet Street editors privately asked government why they were still gagged and MPs demanded answers in parliament. Following this the Portsmouth News published on July 27, 1940: ‘Lancastria Hush-Hush. The Minister for Information will be asked why the news of the sinking of the Lancastria and the story of the British troops’ heroism on board was not published in this country until after it appeared in the American Press.’ Photo: BOB HIND