Family and friends wave as HMS Bristol leaves to join the task force in the Falklands, South Atlantic. Picture ref: 821093-3
Family and friends wave as HMS Bristol leaves to join the task force in the Falklands, South Atlantic. Picture ref: 821093-3

12 memories of Royal Navy ships leaving for the Falklands in 1982

Many people were there to watch our ships go off to war.

By Deborah Croker
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 3:14 pm

Included in this selection are HMS Fearless, HMS Hermes, HMS Bristol, HMS Birmingham, HMS Invincible and HMS Intrepid all on their way to the South Atlantic from Portsmouth back in 1982.

The majority of images are available to purchase should you wish to do so at: Portsmouth.co.uk scroll right to the bottom of the homepage and chose ‘Buy Photo’, or call Photosales on: 0330 403 0033 or Email: [email protected]

1. Ships leave for the Falklands

Preparations for HMS Hermes to leave Portsmouth for the Falklands PP394

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales

2. Ships leave for the Falklands

Easter leave over virtually before it began, the men of Hermes and Invincible stream back into Portsmouth Naval Base as Britain’s Falkland Islands task force gathers

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales

3. Ships leave for the Falklands

HMS Birmingham leaving for Falklands in June 1982. The News PP28

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales

4. Ships leave for the Falklands

HMS Fearless leaves the harbour for the Falkland Islands 1982. The News PP4725

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Royal NavyPortsmouth
Next Page
Page 1 of 3