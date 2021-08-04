Landlord Albert Grace of The Alma Tavern, Blackfriars Road, Southsea, in the doorway of his pub
12 of Portsmouth's fantastic taverns pictured through the years

Enjoy a looking back in time at some of these beautiful, local drinking establishments.

By Deborah Croker
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 5:55 pm

Some of the included in the selection are The Alma Tavern, The Castle Tavern, The Navy Tavern, The Cumberland Tavern, The Nelson Tavern, The Nine Elms Tavern and The Still Tavern (now known as the Still & West).

From Barry Cox's book the Trolleybuses of Portsmouth we see the Morning Star pub on the left and on the right, on the corner of Regent Street, which was just set back a little from Greetham Street, can be seen the Blackfriars Tavern. All of this scene has now been erased.

Photo: The News archive

The triumphant Castle Tavern darts team from 1934-35

Photo: The News archive

Half Moon Street in the past, The Navy Tavern to the left.

Photo: The News archive

The Nine Elms Tavern, where Guildhall Walk is now, Portsmouth in pre-1906

Photo: The News archive

