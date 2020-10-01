13 fascinating photos of Portsmouth 100 years ago

We have been through our archives to find some fascinating images of the city from the 1920s.

While a lot has happened over the years, these pictures show that some things have not changed at all – including the crowds on Southsea beach!

Take a trip back in time with our latest gallery.

Portsmouth in the 1920s Old Portsmouth, 'Point' - Old Brickwoods Brewery 1920

Portsmouth in the 1920s A packed Southsea beach in the 1920s, but what was the occasion?

Portsmouth in the 1920's Voting stunt by Councillor Charles Brown. In November 1920 Charles Brown laid on a coach as a stunt to attract votes to the Portsmouth council.

Portsmouth in the 1920s Back in June 1920, International law delegates from around the world gathered in Portsmouth for a conference. Here we see them on the Guildhall steps.