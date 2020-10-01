13 fascinating photos of Portsmouth 100 years ago

By Steve Deeks
Published 1st Oct 2020, 17:59 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 12:27 BST
Here’s what Portsmouth was like a century ago.

We have been through our archives to find some fascinating images of the city from the 1920s.

While a lot has happened over the years, these pictures show that some things have not changed at all – including the crowds on Southsea beach!

Take a trip back in time with our latest gallery.

MORE RETRO: Lost Portsmouth shops | Pyramids pool | Remembering the Tricorn

Join our new Portsmouth Retro Facebook group to find more fascinating photos and memories from Portsmouth’s past.

Old Portsmouth, 'Point' - Old Brickwoods Brewery 1920

1. Portsmouth in the 1920s

Old Portsmouth, 'Point' - Old Brickwoods Brewery 1920 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
A packed Southsea beach in the 1920s, but what was the occasion?

2. Portsmouth in the 1920s

A packed Southsea beach in the 1920s, but what was the occasion? Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Voting stunt by Councillor Charles Brown. In November 1920 Charles Brown laid on a coach as a stunt to attract votes to the Portsmouth council.

3. Portsmouth in the 1920's

Voting stunt by Councillor Charles Brown. In November 1920 Charles Brown laid on a coach as a stunt to attract votes to the Portsmouth council. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Back in June 1920, International law delegates from around the world gathered in Portsmouth for a conference. Here we see them on the Guildhall steps.

4. Portsmouth in the 1920s

Back in June 1920, International law delegates from around the world gathered in Portsmouth for a conference. Here we see them on the Guildhall steps. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SouthseaFacebookTricorn
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice