A packed Southsea beach in the 1920s, but what was the occasion?
13 fascinating photos show what life was like in Portsmouth 100 years ago

Here’s what Portsmouth was like a century ago.

By Deborah Croker
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 5:10 pm

We have been through our archives to find some fascinating images of the city from the 1920s.

While a lot has happened over the years, these pictures show that some things have not changed at all – including the crowds on Southsea beach!

Take a trip back in time with our latest gallery.

1. Portsmouth in the 1920's

Voting stunt by Councillor Charles Brown. In November 1920 Charles Brown laid on a coach as a stunt to attract votes to the Portsmouth council.

Photo: The News archive

2. Portsmouth in the 1920s

Old Portsmouth, 'Point' - Old Brickwoods Brewery 1920

Photo: The News archive

3. Portsmouth in the 1920s

A scene from Portsmouth in the late 1920s, showing a tramcar heading down Kingston Road, taken from the corner of Toronto Road. Top right can be seen the three balls of the local pawn shop. The hoarding to the left advertises the Majestic Cinema which is in the centre of the photo in front of the tram. It is now a bingo hall.

Photo: The News archive

4. Portsmouth in the 1920s

Back in June 1920, International law delegates from around the world gathered in Portsmouth for a conference. Here we see them on the Guildhall steps.

Photo: The News archive

