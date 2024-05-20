13 fascinating photos that will take you back to Portsmouth 100 years ago

By Steve Deeks
Published 1st Oct 2020, 17:59 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 10:58 BST
Here’s what Portsmouth was like a century ago.

We have been through our archives to find some fascinating images of the city from the 1920s.

While a lot has happened over the years, these pictures show that some things have not changed at all – including the crowds on Southsea beach!

Take a trip back in time with our latest gallery.

A packed Southsea beach in the 1920s, but what was the occasion?

1. Portsmouth in the 1920s

A packed Southsea beach in the 1920s, but what was the occasion? Photo: The News archive

Voting stunt by Councillor Charles Brown. In November 1920 Charles Brown laid on a coach as a stunt to attract votes to the Portsmouth council.

2. Portsmouth in the 1920's

Voting stunt by Councillor Charles Brown. In November 1920 Charles Brown laid on a coach as a stunt to attract votes to the Portsmouth council. Photo: The News archive

Old Portsmouth, 'Point' - Old Brickwoods Brewery 1920

3. Portsmouth in the 1920s

Old Portsmouth, 'Point' - Old Brickwoods Brewery 1920 Photo: The News archive

A scene from Portsmouth in the late 1920s, showing a tramcar heading down Kingston Road, taken from the corner of Toronto Road. Top right can be seen the three balls of the local pawn shop. The hoarding to the left advertises the Majestic Cinema which is in the centre of the photo in front of the tram. It is now a bingo hall.

4. Portsmouth in the 1920s

A scene from Portsmouth in the late 1920s, showing a tramcar heading down Kingston Road, taken from the corner of Toronto Road. Top right can be seen the three balls of the local pawn shop. The hoarding to the left advertises the Majestic Cinema which is in the centre of the photo in front of the tram. It is now a bingo hall. Photo: The News archive

