13 memorable photos of clubbers having a great night out at Southsea's Bar Bluu in the 00s

By Steve Deeks
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 15:38 BST
Bar Bluu is one of the Southsea nightclubs that is gone but not forgotten.

Since we can’t go there, why not take a trip down memory lane and relive the good times from the past?

We dived into The News’ picture vault and found a bunch of old photos from Bar Bluu during the 00s.

Revellers having a good time at the Bar Bluu complex, Clarendon Road, Southsea - (042347-0055)

1. Was this you?

Revellers having a good time at the Bar Bluu complex, Clarendon Road, Southsea - (042347-0055) Photo: Michael Scaddan

Revellers having a good time at the Bar Bluu complex, Clarendon Road, Southsea - (042347-0033)

2. Was this you?

Revellers having a good time at the Bar Bluu complex, Clarendon Road, Southsea - (042347-0033) Photo: Michael Scaddan

Revellers having a good time at the Bar Bluu complex, Clarendon Road, Southsea - (042347-0046)

3. Was this you?

Revellers having a good time at the Bar Bluu complex, Clarendon Road, Southsea - (042347-0046) Photo: Michael Scaddan

Revellers having a good time at the Bar Bluu complex, Clarendon Road, Southsea - (042347-0013)

4. Was this you?

Revellers having a good time at the Bar Bluu complex, Clarendon Road, Southsea - (042347-0013) Photo: Michael Scaddan

Related topics:Southsea
