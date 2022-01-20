13 photos that show how Portsmouth children were affected by war

Included in this selection you will see hundreds of child evacuees queuing up for the buses to take them out of the area, more evacuees at Petersfield Railway Station, Mothers and their children at an air raid shelter at Commercial Road, Mile End, Portsmouth evacuees near Portsmouth and Southsea Railway Station and more at Hambledon and children wearing their gas masks while playing in the playground.
MORE: Amazing sights as Royal Navy ships return from the Falklands war, 13 fascinating photos capture what life was like in Portsmouth 100 years ago
Nearly two million children were evacuated from their homes at the start of World War Two.
The children had to endure rationing, gas mask lessons and living with strangers in different towns and cities.
See our gallery below.