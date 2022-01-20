Portsmouth policeman with evacuees. The News PP292
Portsmouth policeman with evacuees. The News PP292

13 photos that show how Portsmouth children were affected by war

World War Two saw some changes for children in our areas.

By Deborah Croker
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 6:11 pm

Included in this selection you will see hundreds of child evacuees queuing up for the buses to take them out of the area, more evacuees at Petersfield Railway Station, Mothers and their children at an air raid shelter at Commercial Road, Mile End, Portsmouth evacuees near Portsmouth and Southsea Railway Station and more at Hambledon and children wearing their gas masks while playing in the playground.

MORE: Amazing sights as Royal Navy ships return from the Falklands war, 13 fascinating photos capture what life was like in Portsmouth 100 years ago

Nearly two million children were evacuated from their homes at the start of World War Two.

The children had to endure rationing, gas mask lessons and living with strangers in different towns and cities.

See our gallery below.

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

1. Portsmouth children affected by war

Mothers with their children at a shelter in Commercial Road, Mile End. Picture: The News Portsmouth

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales

2. Portsmouth children affected by war

Portsmouth evacuees June 1940. The News Portsmouth. The News PP288

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales

3. Hambledon children affected by war

Evacuees at Hambledon. The News PP304

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales

4. Portsmouth children affected by war

Children are taught to put on their gas masks at a school in Highland Road, Eastney.

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
PortsmouthHambledonRoyal NavyPompey
Next Page
Page 1 of 3