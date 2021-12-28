13 rarely seen photos capture what life looked like in Southsea over 100 years ago

If you have ever wondered what the seafront looked like back in the late 19th century, here are a number of rarely seen photos from the 1890s.

They include pictures from Southsea beach as well as the common.

It also includes photos of the busy piers and also the bathing facilities at the beach in the late Victorian era.

1. Victorian Southsea Crowds on the beach at Southsea in the 1890s. Photo by F. J. Mortimer/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Photo: F. J. Mortimer/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Victorian Southsea This photo from circa 1895 shows a stony and crowded beach at Southsea, a few children are paddling. Photo by F J Mortimer/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Photo: F J Mortimer/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Victorian Southsea Boats on the beach at Southsea, England, with advertisements for Bovril and Oxo on a building behind, 1896. Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Victorian Southsea Sailing boats on the beach at Southsea in the 1890s. Photo by F. J. Mortimer/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Photo: F. J. Mortimer/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Photo Sales