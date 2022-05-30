13 rarely seen photos of Gosport over 100 years ago

In this wonderful selection you will see Gosport Railway Station as it was in 1841, seamstresses at work at Rowe and Co that was on the High Street 1913-14, a horse-drawn cart at the floating bridge in 1900 and a very old Gosport ferry ‘Frances’ in 1900.
1. Gosport Memories
Gosport's open air pool in 1930
Photo: The News archive
2. Gosport Memories
Foxbury Point, Gosport, about 1957, showing Wessex Whirlwind helicopters on a vessel docked at Fleetlands
Photo: The News archive
3. Gosport Memories
The Hall, Trinity Green, Gosport, about 1965
Photo: The News archive
4. Gosport Memories
A horse-drawn cart disembarks from the floating bridge at Gosport in 1900
Photo: The News archive