Gosport ferry Frances in 1900 with HMS Victory in the background

13 rarely seen photos of Gosport over 100 years ago

You will feel you have taken a trip back in time while looking at these historic shots.

By Deborah Croker
Monday, 30th May 2022, 5:33 pm

In this wonderful selection you will see Gosport Railway Station as it was in 1841, seamstresses at work at Rowe and Co that was on the High Street 1913-14, a horse-drawn cart at the floating bridge in 1900 and a very old Gosport ferry ‘Frances’ in 1900.

1.

Gosport's open air pool in 1930

Photo: The News archive

2.

Foxbury Point, Gosport, about 1957, showing Wessex Whirlwind helicopters on a vessel docked at Fleetlands

Photo: The News archive

3.

The Hall, Trinity Green, Gosport, about 1965

Photo: The News archive

4.

A horse-drawn cart disembarks from the floating bridge at Gosport in 1900

Photo: The News archive

Gosport
