14 amazing memories of Landport Portsmouth

Included in this selection are images of troops marching past the Connaught Drill Hall in Stanhope Road, Landport on the day war broke out, the aftermath of the bombing in Conway Street – and Landport locals outside of the Egremont pub in Crasswell Street before the war.
1. Landport from the past
Located at 4-6 Fratton Road, Landport, we see fish and poultry merchant Thomas Macey & Co. Picture: Barry Cox collection
Photo: Barry Cox collection
2. Landport from the past
Landport before the war
Sent in by Fred Harris we see locals from Landport before the war. They are located outside of the Egremont pub in Crasswell Street which is now offices. Left to Right
Fred Newby - Jack Harris (driver) - James Harris - anon - anon - Ada Harris - Teddy Mills - Charlie Newby - George Harris - Nelly Harris.
Photo: The News archive
3. Landport from the past
Sent in by R.M.Wall of Milford Court, Landport we see the building of Reeves & Co Wholesale Grocers. The building stood in Greetham Street and is another fine Victorian building with tall chimneys demolished in the sixties.
Photo: The News archive
4. Landport from the past
A photograph from the wall of The Mars public house in Landport showing a Pearsons fresh air trip to Portchester on August 7th 1919, leaving from the street outside the pub.
Photo: The News archive