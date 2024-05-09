14 beautiful photos that will amaze you from Portsmouth in 1960s and 1970s

You will see dancing championships at the Savoy Ballroom, beauty contests on the pier, the usual sight of police directing traffic, the first trip for the Hovercraft Express and the St Mary’s Hospital site looking quite different back in the day.
1. Memories from 1960's - 1970's Southsea
Southsea Seafront 1968. Picture: The News 4892-2 Photo: The News archive
2. Memories from 1960's - 1970's Southsea
The winner is announced. Here we see some of the contestants for the Marilyn Monroe competition.They are all Southsea girls who entered the competition alongside South Parade Pier in the early 1960's. If you are one of the girls please do let me know. Photo: The News archive
3. Memories from 1960's - 1970's Southsea
Southsea Seafront is covered with the remains of nearby buildings, such as the arcade. A Space Invaders machine lies on the beach in October 1987. The News PP4123 Photo: The News archive
4. Memories from 1960's - 1970's Southsea
South Parade, Southsea 1962. A trolleybus heading for Portsmouth Dockyard turns into Clarendon Road from South Parade. To the left of the bus (as we look) is the Savoy Ballroom. Picture: Barry Cox collection Photo: The News archive
