14 beautiful photos that will amaze you from Portsmouth in 1960s and 1970s

By Steve Deeks
Published 22nd Mar 2021, 13:48 BST
Updated 9th May 2024, 09:49 BST
There are some great old images from the past included in this collection that should bring back a few memories.

You will see dancing championships at the Savoy Ballroom, beauty contests on the pier, the usual sight of police directing traffic, the first trip for the Hovercraft Express and the St Mary’s Hospital site looking quite different back in the day.

MORE RETRO: Stunning images of Portsmouth and Southsea in 1900 | 13 fascinating photos capture what Portsmouth looked like 100 years ago

Southsea Seafront 1968. Picture: The News 4892-2

1. Memories from 1960's - 1970's Southsea

Southsea Seafront 1968. Picture: The News 4892-2 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
The winner is announced. Here we see some of the contestants for the Marilyn Monroe competition.They are all Southsea girls who entered the competition alongside South Parade Pier in the early 1960's. If you are one of the girls please do let me know.

2. Memories from 1960's - 1970's Southsea

The winner is announced. Here we see some of the contestants for the Marilyn Monroe competition.They are all Southsea girls who entered the competition alongside South Parade Pier in the early 1960's. If you are one of the girls please do let me know. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Southsea Seafront is covered with the remains of nearby buildings, such as the arcade. A Space Invaders machine lies on the beach in October 1987. The News PP4123

3. Memories from 1960's - 1970's Southsea

Southsea Seafront is covered with the remains of nearby buildings, such as the arcade. A Space Invaders machine lies on the beach in October 1987. The News PP4123 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
South Parade, Southsea 1962. A trolleybus heading for Portsmouth Dockyard turns into Clarendon Road from South Parade. To the left of the bus (as we look) is the Savoy Ballroom. Picture: Barry Cox collection

4. Memories from 1960's - 1970's Southsea

South Parade, Southsea 1962. A trolleybus heading for Portsmouth Dockyard turns into Clarendon Road from South Parade. To the left of the bus (as we look) is the Savoy Ballroom. Picture: Barry Cox collection Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Southsea

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.