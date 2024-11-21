14 delightful photos showing the history of Whale Island in all its glory

This area of Portsmouth has quite a varied past and you can see more in our gallery below.

Although you will likely have spotted Whale Island as you drive into Portsmouth via the motorway, how much do you know about its history?

Whale Island Portsmouth Mess deck HMS Excellent. Here we see a spotless mess deck at HMS Excellent, Whale Island. To the rear are hammocks stored in racks.

Whale Island Portsmouth The White Force hauls a gun out of the mud and on to Whale Island during the Great War in 1904.

Whale Island Portsmouth Royal navy divers training in the tank which was then at Whale Island, Portsmouth, about 1907.

Whale Island Portsmouth The 4.7in gun is hauled ashore at Whale Island during the Great War staged for the Colonial Premiers' visit in 1907.