14 delightful photos showing the history of Whale Island in all its glory

By Steve Deeks
Published 16th Jul 2020, 17:17 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 11:58 GMT
HMS Excellent, cadets, dive tank, the zoo and some interesting mascots all feature in our look at the history of Whale Island.

This area of Portsmouth has quite a varied past and you can see more in our gallery below.

Although you will likely have spotted Whale Island as you drive into Portsmouth via the motorway, how much do you know about its history?

Mess deck HMS Excellent. Here we see a spotless mess deck at HMS Excellent, Whale Island. To the rear are hammocks stored in racks. Photo: The News archive

The White Force hauls a gun out of the mud and on to Whale Island during the Great War in 1904. Photo: The News archive

Royal navy divers training in the tank which was then at Whale Island, Portsmouth, about 1907. Photo: The News archive

The 4.7in gun is hauled ashore at Whale Island during the Great War staged for the Colonial Premiers' visit in 1907. Photo: The News archive

