14 lost High Street landmarks in Portsmouth and what replaced them

It is home to major names like Primark, Top Shop and many more.
However it has said goodbye to some big high street names over the years.
Here are some of the shops that used to call Commercial Road home and what they were replaced by.
1. Sports Direct
Sports Direct closed its store in Commercial Road in October 2020 and moved into a new site in the Cascades Shopping Centre
Photo: Google Maps
2. Flannels
Flannels is opening a new store in Portsmouth in the site vacated by Sports Direct in 2020. It is 'coming soon'.
Photo: JPIMedia
3. Woolworths
The Woolworths store on Commercial Road was a hugely popular suggestion. The shop shut in 2009 as the company entered administration.
Photo: Paul Jacobs
4. Primark - replaced Woolworths
Woolworths former neighbour Primark has since expanded and taken over the former favourites space on Commercial Road to make one giant store.
Photo: Sarah Standing