The walking wounded arrive in Goldsmith Avenue, Fratton, in October 1914. Bugler Clark of the Dorset Regiment (right) carries a German helmet as a trophy
14 photos show how different major Portsmouth streets once looked

Ah, the days when they made tracks… for trams and trains to sail up various city avenues.

By Deborah Croker
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 6:20 pm

There are some great historic scenes in this selection that include the walking wounded in Goldsmith Avenue in 1914, VJ Day street party in Romsey Avenue in 1945, tram lines being laid in Twyford Avenue, railway track being laid in Goldsmith Avenue, Fratton in 1909 and a 1945 VE Day party in Second Avenue, Cosham.

Pedestrians allowed to walk by. Possibly Laburnum Grove or Stubbington Avenue, a collision, but pedestrians just stroll by. Picture: Colin Hull collection.

Twyford Avenue, Portsmouth in 1953

The VJ Day street party in Romsey Avenue, Copnor, Portsmouth, in August 1945.

Track being laid in Goldsmith Avenue, Fratton, in 1909. Picture: Paul Costen collection

