14 rare old images of Portsmouth Town Hall - before it became the Guildhall

Some of the included in this selection are the hall lit up for Armistice celebrations, Portsmouth' s first motor buses arriving in 1919, Portsmouth Territorials filling the square in August 1914, The foundation stone of the Portsmouth Guildhall (then Town Hall) being put into place on Oct 14th 1886 and parcels being prepared for British prisoners-of-war in the hall.
1. Portsmouth Town Hall
Fatherless children queue at Portsmouth Town Hall for a charity event at the end of the First World War
Photo: The News archive
2. Portsmouth Town Hall Square
The Portsmouth territorials at a church parade in Town Hall Square. August 4,
1914.
Photo: The News archive
3. Portsmouth Town Hall
Easter Sunday morning service 1910 on the Town Hall steps. The Salvation Army Band is accompanying the hymns.
Photo: The News archive
4. Portsmouth Town Hall
A view (about 1911) from the town hall, later the Guildhall, looking towards Portsmouth and Southsea (Town) railway station
Photo: The News archive