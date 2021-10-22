The old Guildhall when it was known as the town hall
The old Guildhall when it was known as the town hall

14 rare old images of Portsmouth Town Hall - before it became the Guildhall

Here you will see some interesting images including events at the Town Hall in Portsmouth from the past.

By Deborah Croker
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 5:39 pm

Some of the included in this selection are the hall lit up for Armistice celebrations, Portsmouth' s first motor buses arriving in 1919, Portsmouth Territorials filling the square in August 1914, The foundation stone of the Portsmouth Guildhall (then Town Hall) being put into place on Oct 14th 1886 and parcels being prepared for British prisoners-of-war in the hall.

1. Portsmouth Town Hall

Fatherless children queue at Portsmouth Town Hall for a charity event at the end of the First World War

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales

2. Portsmouth Town Hall Square

The Portsmouth territorials at a church parade in Town Hall Square. August 4, 1914.

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales

3. Portsmouth Town Hall

Easter Sunday morning service 1910 on the Town Hall steps. The Salvation Army Band is accompanying the hymns.

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales

4. Portsmouth Town Hall

A view (about 1911) from the town hall, later the Guildhall, looking towards Portsmouth and Southsea (Town) railway station

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Portsmouth
Next Page
Page 1 of 3