15 amazing memories of Somers Town Portsmouth

An aerial view of Somers Town Health Centre on October 27, 1973. The News PP4160
If you know the area well, you will be interested to see how it has changed over the years.

By Debbie Croker
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 1:14 pm

Until 1809 Portsmouth had only Old Portsmouth and Portsea. In about 1820 more houses were built west of Green Road on land belonging to a Mr Somers. The new suburb was named Somers Town.

In the 1960s, Somers Town was redeveloped and sadly the village atmosphere was lost forever. 1,245 new homes were built by 1969 including high rise, medium-rise flats and two storey houses.

Somers Town from the past

An Edwardian scene in Somers Road, Southsea, looking north. Pains Road is on the right. Picture: Barry Cox Collection.

Photo: The News archive

Somers Town from the past

Somers Road 1906 sent in by John Archer.

Photo: The News archive

Somers Town from the past

Somers Road crossroads 1963. A trolleybus heading for the dockyard crosses Somers Road from Bradford Road into Blackfriars Road. Picture: Barry Cox

Photo: The News archive

Somers Town from the past

A rare shot of the Fratton/Somers Road area taken in 1976 from the top floor of Edgbaston House

Photo: The News archive

