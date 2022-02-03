15 amazing memories of Somers Town Portsmouth

Until 1809 Portsmouth had only Old Portsmouth and Portsea. In about 1820 more houses were built west of Green Road on land belonging to a Mr Somers. The new suburb was named Somers Town.
In the 1960s, Somers Town was redeveloped and sadly the village atmosphere was lost forever. 1,245 new homes were built by 1969 including high rise, medium-rise flats and two storey houses.
An Edwardian scene in Somers Road, Southsea, looking north. Pains Road is on the right. Picture: Barry Cox Collection.
Somers Road 1906 sent in by John Archer.
Somers Road crossroads 1963.
A trolleybus heading for the dockyard crosses Somers Road from Bradford Road into Blackfriars Road. Picture: Barry Cox
A rare shot of the Fratton/Somers Road area taken in 1976 from the top floor of Edgbaston House
