15 fascinating retro images of Gosport from the past you will love

Included are some wonderful slices of history, such as seamstresses at work at Rowe and Co, High Street, Gosport, 1913-14, Lord Mountbatten, Earl of Burma with engineer Christopher Cockerell, inventor of the hovercraft, at the opening of a new hovercraft service across the Solent, at Gosport in 1965 and a wonderful view along Gosport High Street featuring the India Arms pub.
Images also include Gosport Esplanade Gardens in 1930 and an interesting view across the gardens to Portsmouth, from the Gosport ferry terminus in 1929.
