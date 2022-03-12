Men from the 18th battalion of the Home Guard training at Southwick. The News Portsmouth PP221
Men from the 18th battalion of the Home Guard training at Southwick. The News Portsmouth PP221

15 great images of the Home Guard in and around Portsmouth

THE Home Guard was set up in May 1940 as Britain's 'last line of defence' against German invasion.

By Deborah Croker
Saturday, 12th March 2022, 9:22 am

In this selection you will see the D Company Southsea Home Guard line-up, the 29th Gosport Battalion Home Guard training, the 17th (Portsmouth) Battalion Home Guard at United Services grounds, 31st Cosham Battalion Home Guard taking a break at Butser, Wickham Home Guard on an exercise, 18th Hampshire Dockyard Port Battalion Home Guard training at Southwick, No2 Platoon, Home Guard at Hilsea Depot and many more.

The majority of images are available to purchase should you wish to do so at: Portsmouth.co.uk scroll right to the bottom of the homepage and chose ‘Buy Photo’, or call Photosales on: 0330 403 0033 or Email: [email protected]

1. Home Guard memories

A tea break for members of the Cosham Home Guard at Butser. The News Portsmouth PP232

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales

2. Home Guard memories

Home Guard companies shared the responsibility for anti-aircraft defences. This rocket projector was based on Southsea Common. The News Portsmouth PP555

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales

3. Home Guard memories

Members of the Home Guard man a checkpoint locally. The News Portsmouth PP236

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales

4. Home Guard memories

A parade of Home Guard members in Portsmouth. The News Portsmouth PP240

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Home GuardBritainPortsmouth
Next Page
Page 1 of 4