15 stunning old photos of Waterlooville dating back to 1900

It also includes memories of Empire Day, which was a celebration of the British Empire that was held for many years in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and other countries. It took place every year on May 24, the date of Queen Victoria’s birthday. People would salute the union flag and sing patriotic songs.

The Portsdown and Horndean Light Railway, a tram service that ran from Cosham to Horndean, is also featured.

The service opened on the March 3 1903. The route ran alongside the London Road, which is now the A3. From 1924 the light railway trams ran to the town hall, later to Clarence Pier and to South Parade Pier.

Memories of Waterlooville A look along London Road, north of Waterlooville.

Memories of Waterlooville With Christmas on the way here we see a scene at Thomas Grigg Waterlooville butchers.

Memories of Waterlooville Looking north over Waterlooville in the late 1930's. No street lighting to speak of.