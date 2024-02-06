News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

15 stunning old photos of Waterlooville dating back to 1900

In this gallery we see historic photos of London Road, railway carriages being moved by traction engine by road, and bread being delivered by horse and cart.
By Steve Deeks
Published 7th Sep 2020, 15:32 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 16:29 GMT

It also includes memories of Empire Day, which was a celebration of the British Empire that was held for many years in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and other countries. It took place every year on May 24, the date of Queen Victoria’s birthday. People would salute the union flag and sing patriotic songs.

The Portsdown and Horndean Light Railway, a tram service that ran from Cosham to Horndean, is also featured.

The service opened on the March 3 1903. The route ran alongside the London Road, which is now the A3. From 1924 the light railway trams ran to the town hall, later to Clarence Pier and to South Parade Pier.

MORE RETRO PHOTOS: Portsmouth in 1988 | The 1963 Big Freeze | Havant’s West Street

Join our new Portsmouth Retro Facebook group to find more fascinating photos and memories from Portsmouth’s past.

A look along London Road, north of Waterlooville.

1. Memories of Waterlooville

A look along London Road, north of Waterlooville. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
With Christmas on the way here we see a scene at Thomas Grigg Waterlooville butchers.

2. Memories of Waterlooville

With Christmas on the way here we see a scene at Thomas Grigg Waterlooville butchers. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Looking north over Waterlooville in the late 1930's. No street lighting to speak of.

3. Memories of Waterlooville

Looking north over Waterlooville in the late 1930's. No street lighting to speak of. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
The funeral of a fireman in Waterlooville. The fire appliance seems to have come from Petersfield.

4. Memories of Waterlooville

The funeral of a fireman in Waterlooville. The fire appliance seems to have come from Petersfield. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:London RoadWaterloovilleHorndeanCanadaUnited Kingdom