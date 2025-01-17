16 beloved Portsmouth shops from the 1990s that are sorely missed

By Steve Deeks
Published 20th May 2020, 17:28 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 13:20 BST
Portsmouth’s main streets are always changing and there are so many shops we have loved and lost over the years.

Perhaps you worked in one of these stores, or shopped there in years past?

Take a step back in time and see how Portsmouth shops looked in the 1990s.

MJN Jewellers in Palmerston Road in April 1994

1. Portsmouth shops of the 1990s

MJN Jewellers in Palmerston Road in April 1994 Photo: The News archive

Gateway, Albert Road Portsmouth around 1994 Picture: 0712-3

2. Portsmouth shops of the 1990s

Gateway, Albert Road Portsmouth around 1994 Picture: 0712-3 Photo: The News archive

Confidential Shop, Albert Road Portsmouth 25th January 1994 Picture: C0410-2

3. Portsmouth shops of the 1990s

Confidential Shop, Albert Road Portsmouth 25th January 1994 Picture: C0410-2 Photo: The News archive

Cresta Gas, Classic Carpets and Shop and Save, Albert Road Portsmouth around 1992 Picture: C1528-3

4. Portsmouth shops of the 1990s

Cresta Gas, Classic Carpets and Shop and Save, Albert Road Portsmouth around 1992 Picture: C1528-3 Photo: The News archive

