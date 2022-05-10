HMS Victorious leaves Portsmouth Harbour some time after 1950
HMS Victorious leaves Portsmouth Harbour some time after 1950

16 great Portsmouth Royal Navy memories

There are some very interesting Royal Navy images in this selection you will enjoy.

By Deborah Croker
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 9:09 pm

Included are the launch of HMS Andromeda in Portsmouth Dockyard in May 1967, the fore topsail from HMS Victory, the sole surviving sail from the Battle of Trafalgar being stretched out and viewed by sailors at HMS Nelson in the same year, HMS Vanguard running aground at the Spice Island after breaking loose and narrowly avoiding the Still & West pub on the 4th August 1960. You will also see images of the 1953 Fleet Review featuring ships such as HMS Surprise, the USS Baltimore and HMS Vanguard and HMS Indomitable sailing past the Round Tower in the same year.

1. The Royal Navy from the past

2nd March 1966: Royal Navy Wessex helicopter on board the flight deck of HMS Fearless. (Photo by Dennis Oulds/Central Press/Getty Images)

Photo: The News archive

2. The Royal Navy from the past

Hundreds of spectators watch the launch of HMS Andromeda in Portsmouth Dockyard in May 1967

Photo: The News archive

3. The Royal Navy from the past

HMS Bulwark emerging after a refit from Portsmouth's dry dock in 1968. The News PP4998

Photo: The News archive

4. The Royal Navy from the past

Sailors in the gym of HMS Nelson, c.1967, stretching out the fore topsail from HMS Victory, the sole surviving sail from the Battle of Trafalgar. The sail disappeared for a century before it was found again.

Photo: The News archive

