16 incredible photos capture life in Southwick in years gone by

Some of the included are HRH Queen Elizabeth’s visit to the area in 1973, wrens outside Fort Southwick in 1956 and the lorry that tipped over at Southwick Road in 1969.

Other photos show wrens going about their duties at Fort Southwick during the war, the River Wallington that burst its banks after torrential rain in November 1976, which brought the worst flooding for years, with houses, roads and land ending up under water and a very old image of the annual fair held just above Southwick Hill Road.