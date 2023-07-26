News you can trust since 1877
16 more photos to take you back to Portsmouth in 1975

We are back with the third part of our look back at what Portsmouth was like in 1975.
By Steve Deeks
Published 29th Jul 2020, 10:54 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 11:51 BST

These photos include the old News office and newsagents at Lake Road which I’m sure many of you used to visit, the actor David Niven reading a copy of the Hampshire Telegraph (which was produced by the owners of The News), the Still and West pub, the M275 as it was then and many more.

Do you recognise any of the people and places in these photos?

Make sure you check out Part 1 and Part 2 of our 1975 galleries as well.

MORE RETRO PHOTOS: Memories of the Tricorn | Most haunted places in Portsmouth | Portsmouth in 1970

The News is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism. You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news and information online.

Parade Hotel in Clarence Parade in October 1975. The News PP1144

1. Memories of Portsmouth

Parade Hotel in Clarence Parade in October 1975. The News PP1144 Photo: The News archive

Outside the Still and West pub in Bath Square, old Portsmouth in February 1975. The News PP1115

2. Memories of Portsmouth

Outside the Still and West pub in Bath Square, old Portsmouth in February 1975. The News PP1115 Photo: The News archive

Actor David Niven reading the Hampshire Telegraph in June 1975. The News PP961

3. Memories of Portsmouth

Actor David Niven reading the Hampshire Telegraph in June 1975. The News PP961 Photo: The News archive

HMS Odin off Southsea in December 1975. The News PP1030

4. Memories of Portsmouth

HMS Odin off Southsea in December 1975. The News PP1030 Photo: The News archive

