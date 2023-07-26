16 more photos to take you back to Portsmouth in 1975
We are back with the third part of our look back at what Portsmouth was like in 1975.
By Steve Deeks
Published 29th Jul 2020, 10:54 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 11:51 BST
These photos include the old News office and newsagents at Lake Road which I’m sure many of you used to visit, the actor David Niven reading a copy of the Hampshire Telegraph (which was produced by the owners of The News), the Still and West pub, the M275 as it was then and many more.
Do you recognise any of the people and places in these photos?
MORE RETRO PHOTOS: Memories of the Tricorn | Most haunted places in Portsmouth | Portsmouth in 1970
The News is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism. You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news and information online.
Page 1 of 4