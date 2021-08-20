Truck accident Southwick Hill A lorry that has tipped over at the junction of London Road and Southwick Road, Cosham in 1969.
16 photos capture life in Southwick in years gone by

In this selection you will see a varied assortment of interesting images to do with Southwick from the past.

By Deborah Croker
Friday, 20th August 2021, 2:20 pm

Some of the included are HRH Queen Elizabeth’s visit to the area in 1973, wrens outside Fort Southwick in 1956 and the lorry that tipped over at Southwick Road in 1969.

Other photos show wrens going about their duties at Fort Southwick during the war, the River Wallington that burst its banks after torrential rain in November 1976, which brought the worst flooding for years, with houses, roads and land ending up under water and a very old image of the annual fair held just above Southwick Hill Road.

Images selected by Kay Short.

1. Southwick memories

Taken from high up on Southwick church. A view from perhaps, the 1930s looking north along Southwick High Street from the top of the bell tower of Southwick Church. Picture: Costen.co.uk

Photo: The News archive

2. Southwick memories

HRH Queen Elizabeth visits Southwick House D Day Map room 1973. Picture: The News, Portsmouth 7964-18

Photo: The News archive

3. Southwick memories

A 1940's view from Portsdown Hill overlooking the prefabs erected north of the Southwick Hill Road.

Photo: The News archive

4. Southwick memories

Believed to be a member of the Thistlewayte family outside Fort Southwick. A turn of the 20th century photograph believed to be owner of Southwick Estate a member of the Thistlewayte family. Picture: Barry Cox postcard collection

Photo: The News archive

